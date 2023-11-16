Deals
Proposed solar farm to be placed between Hillsboro and Courtland

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A new green powered project in Lawrence county has caused some controversy between residents.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is teaming up with a private company to put a solar farm off Highway 72 between Courtland and Hillsboro. Not everyone is thrilled with the project, however, TVA says it will produce more clean energy in the North Alabama region with projects like this.

Officials with TVA said that locals in the area held a meeting at the Courtland Train Depot. The authority says it did not organize the meeting, but they do like to hear from the public what concerns they could possibly have.

Solar panels could be coming to the Courtland and Hillsboro area. The TVA entered into an agreement with a company called Urban Grid to create a 200-megawatt solar facility. Clarissa McClain with TVA said they are in the initial steps and the project is a long way off. However, that meeting still saw some serious complaints, according to our partners at the Moulton Advertiser.

The property owner said he is trying to make some money. Neighbors complained it would have a negative impact on their land.

McClain said that as of now, this whole project is still only a possibility. However, McClain said these proposed projects will increase and are a part of TVA’s plans to produce more clean energy in the future.

“Actually moving as expeditiously as we can because there really is a goal set to expand solar capacity by ten thousand megawatts by 2035,” McClain said. “It’s because of the demand for cleaner energy. We’re trying to get to net zero by 2050. We want to be able to produce carbon free electricity.”

McClain said TVA is trying to keep up with the energy demand that is growing right along with the population here in North Alabama.

