Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Northwest Shoals Community College hosts job fair to show the community support

300 high school students, 55 employers and plenty of community members met today for a job fair in the Shoals.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -Approximately 300 high school students, 55 employers and plenty of community members met on Wednesday for a job fair in the Shoals.

Northwest Shoals Community College teamed up with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce to show seniors where they could be in the future and what jobs will be open. Trent Randolph with Northwest Shoals Community College said these fairs can help you set yourself up for the future.

“It’s not very often that you get to have so many different, we have 55 employers from all across Northwest Alabama here today,” Randolph said. “For them to all be in one location, to visit so many different ones and then even have potential interviews same day, it’s a great stream line for them directly into the workforce.”

One of those recruiters, Josh White, said that he likes showing up to job fairs to show the community that businesses have their backs.

“Just meet some new people, put our name out there and let everybody know that we’re here to help you find work,” White said. “I feel like they really help to foster like a foundation of support within the community and let everybody know that we’re all in this together.”

Randolph said they hope to hold more job fairs like this in the future.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies

Latest News

Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
WAFF 48 Aria Pons Reporting
Tragic events turned ‘labor of love’ for Muscle Shoals school
UNA art students get real-world experience with ceramic sale