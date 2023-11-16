Northwest Shoals Community College hosts job fair to show the community support

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -Approximately 300 high school students, 55 employers and plenty of community members met on Wednesday for a job fair in the Shoals.

Northwest Shoals Community College teamed up with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce to show seniors where they could be in the future and what jobs will be open. Trent Randolph with Northwest Shoals Community College said these fairs can help you set yourself up for the future.

“It’s not very often that you get to have so many different, we have 55 employers from all across Northwest Alabama here today,” Randolph said. “For them to all be in one location, to visit so many different ones and then even have potential interviews same day, it’s a great stream line for them directly into the workforce.”

One of those recruiters, Josh White, said that he likes showing up to job fairs to show the community that businesses have their backs.

“Just meet some new people, put our name out there and let everybody know that we’re here to help you find work,” White said. “I feel like they really help to foster like a foundation of support within the community and let everybody know that we’re all in this together.”

Randolph said they hope to hold more job fairs like this in the future.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.