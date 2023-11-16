New homeless advocacy nonprofit is set to open this month

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A new homeless advocacy group is preparing to open its doors in the Shoals later this month.

Home Free Haven met with the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama today. Its leaders said they will work closely with area churches to provide shelter for the homeless. They said they want to fill the void left by Room in the Inn Shoals.

Board member Jordan Shults said he decided to join Home Free Haven because of his brother who was homeless for a time. He said his brother’s experience changed his perspective.

“I got a place to sleep tonight right behind this 7/11 and I’m fed,” Shults explained his brother’s perspective. “I’m sure you’re going to feed me again. I have no need for it. That definitely entirely shifted my perspective on the homeless community. And I realized that if there’s another person out there like my brother or is in any way just a person or needs a place to stay then I want to be that person that can help them.”

Home Free Haven is set to open on November 27. The next homeless care council meeting will be in February. It is open to the public.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.