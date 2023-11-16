Morgan Co. chiropractor accused of poisoning wife requests change of bond requirements

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan county chiropractor accused of poisoning his wife with lead is asking a judge to change his bond requirements.

Right now, Brian Mann is free on bond, awaiting trail but one of the conditions of his bond is that he has to spend every weekend in the Morgan County Jail.

On Friday, his attorneys filed a new motion saying that is keeping him from getting another job.

Two prospective employers attached letters saying they can not hire him if he is in jail on weekends.

The Morgan county District Attorney tells our partners at the Decatur Daily that they oppose any changes to Mann’s current situation.

