Martin signs with Falcons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brendan Martin always knew that he wanted to serve in the military. He also knew that if basketball could provide an avenue to play and serve in the Armed Forces in college, any scholarship offer that could provide both would be an ideal collegiate situation.

The Grissom High School Forward was able to fulfill his dreams signing a scholarship with the Air Force Academy.

“It was really easy for me,” Martin said. “Because before I wanted to play basketball I wanted to be in the military. So to be able to play basketball and be in the military, the best of both worlds. It’s a dream com true. All the hard work that went into it, it’s great to be here.”

