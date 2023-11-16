Deals
Madison County DA: Deputies not charged in shooting death of Ray King

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADIOSN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard issued a statement involving the shooting death of a local resident.

Ray King, 50 was shot and killed in his Hazel Green home in January 2023 by Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Family: Deputies had wrong home during overnight shooting

As stated in the release, deputies were conducting a traffic stop when a woman told deputies she was fleeing an armed domestic abuser making threats. She provided an address located on Dixon Road.

Deputies then responded to a home on Dixon Road after multiple calls of hearing shots being fired came up. When deputies arrived, neighbors provided a different address than the one that was given.

Deputies responded to 201 Dixon Road, at the time they did not know that it was not the address where shots had been fired. Deputies knocked on the front door and Ray King answered with a firearm pointed at the deputies. King at the time did not know the people knocking at his door were deputies.

They believed King to be an armed suspect pointing a weapon which lead to them shooting and killing him.

The investigation was turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Authority before the file was given to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

Alabama Code 13A-3-23 allows anyone, including police, to use deadly physical force in self-defense if they reasonably and honestly believe that they are in danger of being killed by the unlawful use of deadly physical force themselves. The person engaging in self-defense is held to a high standard. They must honestly believe their life is in danger. They must honestly believe the threat is imminent. And they must have a legal right to be in the place they are when using self-defense.

The investigation concluded that no further action will be taken by the Madison County District Attorney’s Office on this matter.

Below is the full office release from Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard.

Ray King Release by Javon Williams on Scribd

