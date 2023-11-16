Deals
Killen Police officer under investigation for misconduct

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Killen Police Department officer is under investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for allegations of misconduct.

According to officials, the investigation into the misconduct began on Tuesday.

The criminal investigation is being handled by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. The internal investigation, which is to determine whether department policy was violated, is being conducted by the Killen Police Department.

According to Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond, the officer is on paid administrative leave at this time. The officer’s employment will be determined by Hammond, the Killen mayor and the Killen town council after investigations are complete.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton says the length of investigations like these is case dependent.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

