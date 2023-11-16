Jets student-athletes sign athletic scholarships
Soccer, Baseball standouts sign letters of intent
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Clemens High School celebrated five student-athletes that signed letters of intent to continues their respective athletic careers.
Jared Smid - Michigan State University - Soccer
Luke Davenport - Auburn University - Baseball
JT Johnson - Snead State Community College - Baseball
Mason Bush - Snead State Community College - Baseball
Satchel Wheeler - Snead State Community College - Baseball
