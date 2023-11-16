Jets student-athletes sign athletic scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Clemens High School celebrated five student-athletes that signed letters of intent to continues their respective athletic careers.

Jared Smid - Michigan State University - Soccer

Luke Davenport - Auburn University - Baseball

JT Johnson - Snead State Community College - Baseball

Mason Bush - Snead State Community College - Baseball

Satchel Wheeler - Snead State Community College - Baseball

