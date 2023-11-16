Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Health officials eyeing rise in illnesses over holiday week

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State health numbers show Flu, RSV, and COVID cases all trending upward.

The numbers show 2.86 percent of emergency visits are for Influenza-Like Illnesses, up from 0.4 percent in the beginning of October. 1.2 percent of visits are for RSV, up from 0.41 percent in the beginning of October. 0.94 percent of visits are for COVID, up from 0.83 percent at the end of October.

Nurse Practitioner Haven Brolsma said her urgent care clinic in Huntsville seems to reflect the numbers.

“Before lunch today, we’ve seen 30 patients at this clinic,” she said. “At our other clinic before lunch, we’ve seen around 45. Usually on Sundays are our busiest days. We’re only open for six hours, but we’re seeing 80′s in those six hours.”

The upcoming week of travel concerns Brolsma, and Dr. Karen Landers from the state health department.

“I think we’re early in the season, and we are also early in terms of percentages of illnesses in our syndromic surveillance, so I expect an increase in respiratory illnesses after people gather together,” Landers said.

Health officials said it’s important to still be mindful of your condition before meeting with your loved ones. They said just because doesn’t feel sick, doesn’t mean they aren’t sick, or could affect someone else.

“We’re seeing some flu patients who don’t even have a fever,” Brolsma said. “If you have sniffles or having chills for those side effects, you need to go ahead and get tested or stay at home to be safe.”

“We all want to see our loved ones over the holiday season, but perhaps if it’s not on that day, and we can see them over another period of time, I think that would be good to spare anyone any illnesses,” Landers said.

Landers said it’s never too late in the season to get flu shots.

State illness data can be found here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies

Latest News

Grissom basketball Forward Brendan Martin signs an athletic scholarship with the Air Force...
Martin signs with Falcons
Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman's purse at Publix on Hwy. 53
Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman’s purse at Publix on Hwy. 53
Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman's purse at Publix on Hwy. 53
Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman's purse at Publix on Hwy. 53
Five James Clemens Jets athletes sign athletic scholarships November 15, 2023.
James Clemens Jets sign athletic scholarships