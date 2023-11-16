Handgun found in parking lot of Cotaco School

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A handgun was found in the gym parking lot of Cotaco School on Wednesday morning.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials say a staff member found the handgun in its case. No students were in the area and the handgun was secured by a School Resource Officer.

MCSO authorities believed that it is possible that the case had fell from someone’s car the night before following a basketball game. Since the initial report, the owner of the handgun has been located.

