Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Handgun found in parking lot of Cotaco School

Handgun found in parking lot of Cotaco School
Handgun found in parking lot of Cotaco School(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A handgun was found in the gym parking lot of Cotaco School on Wednesday morning.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials say a staff member found the handgun in its case. No students were in the area and the handgun was secured by a School Resource Officer.

MCSO authorities believed that it is possible that the case had fell from someone’s car the night before following a basketball game. Since the initial report, the owner of the handgun has been located.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies

Latest News

Mae Jemison High School students make greenpower car, invest in the future of manufacturing
Mae Jemison High School students make greenpower car, invest in the future of manufacturing
Mae Jemison High School students make greenpower car, invest in the future of manufacturing
Mae Jemison High School students make greenpower car, invest in the future of manufacturing
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Morgan Co. chiropractor accused of poisoning wife requests change of bond requirements
Bank Independent breaks ground on operations center in the Shoals
Bank Independent breaks ground on operations center in the Shoals