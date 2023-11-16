The Florence City parking garage is going up faster than expected, city leaders say

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -City leaders said it will be five stories and have around 273 parking spaces.

The concrete stairwell is already up and in place. The project is meant to replace the other parking garage in the area that Mayor Andy Betterton said is 46 years old. He said the construction crew has until around October of next year to complete it, but he believes it will be done much sooner than that.

“I hate to say kind of like a Lego, but the pieces are coming in and they’re just going fast,” Mayor Better said. “I’m impressed to see that concrete panels that obviously weigh a lot, they have a way of putting those together and it’s gone up quickly.”

Betterton said the over $12 million public parking deck will be a great addition to the area.

