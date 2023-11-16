Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

The Florence City parking garage is going up faster than expected, city leaders say

City leaders said it will be five stories and have around 273 parking spaces.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -City leaders said it will be five stories and have around 273 parking spaces.

The concrete stairwell is already up and in place. The project is meant to replace the other parking garage in the area that Mayor Andy Betterton said is 46 years old. He said the construction crew has until around October of next year to complete it, but he believes it will be done much sooner than that.

“I hate to say kind of like a Lego, but the pieces are coming in and they’re just going fast,” Mayor Better said. “I’m impressed to see that concrete panels that obviously weigh a lot, they have a way of putting those together and it’s gone up quickly.”

Betterton said the over $12 million public parking deck will be a great addition to the area.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies

Latest News

Students at Muscle Shoals Career Academy are helping to rebuild a barn needed to store food for...
Tragic events turned ‘labor of love’ for Muscle Shoals school
Former Hometown Lender employee speaks out after paycheck bounces, no response from management
Michigan-based bank sues Hometown Lenders for more than $21 million after defaulting on its loans
Victim of Huntsville fast food restaurant shooting described as ‘well-liked’ by witnesses
Students and professors at the university show their ceramic art off twice and year and sell it...
UNA art students get real-world experience with ceramic sale
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
New homeless advocacy nonprofit is set to open this month