Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman’s purse at Publix on Hwy. 53

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez brings us this week's Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a common thing going grocery shopping and putting your purse in your cart.

But in an instant one woman found hers gone and investigators are now searching for a purse snatcher. This happened last month at a Publix on Highway 53 in Harvest.

After the purse snatcher took the purse, he took off with it.

If you know him or any others local investigators are looking for this week, call them.

Lynn Sales is wanted by Huntsville Police for failing to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Michael Tittle broke into several places along Memorial Parkway. He is facing a 3rd-degree burglary charge.

Christopher Burge is wanted on a domestic violence charge. Authorities say he choked the mother of his child.

Kelly Gene Walker is charged with Chemical Endangerment after police say her newborn had both Marijuana and Amphetamines in their system.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

