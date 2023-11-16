Deals
Corralejos Mexican Grill

Explore the incredible flavor at Corralejos Mexican Grill
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The statement has been made that you don’t know how good Mexican food is until you try Corralejos Mexican Grill. So naturally, TVL had to stop by and put that to the test.

The chefs at Corralejos Mexican Grill only use the finest ingredients to craft delicious and colorful dishes. Their diverse menu has something for everyone, and offers a variety of traditional and unique Mexican fairees.

If you like what you see, TVL is giving you a deal! Starting on November 17, you can get a $40 food voucher for $20 by clicking here.

Corralejos Mexican Grill is located at 1658 Old Monrovia Rd NW suite 106, Huntsville, AL 35806.

