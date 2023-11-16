Bank Independent breaks ground on operations center in the Shoals

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Bank Independent leaders are celebrating in the Shoals after breaking ground on a state of the art operations center.

The $60 million complex is expected to be just under 100,000 square feet and will sit on 50 acres of former TVA property.

The building will be four floors in height and will be outfitted with offices, training rooms, conference rooms and a fitness center for employees.

“We will have about 300 people in this building eventually. We’re consolidating about fives offices into one location. It’s going to be an exciting time. We think it will provide us an opportunity for us to grow efficiently and effectively and be able to provide the service to our customers throughout north Alabama,” Bank Independent Mac Mauldin said.

The complex is expected to be finished by the Spring of 2025.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.