Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Bank Independent breaks ground on operations center in the Shoals

Bank Independent breaks ground on operations center in the Shoals
Bank Independent breaks ground on operations center in the Shoals(BI)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Bank Independent leaders are celebrating in the Shoals after breaking ground on a state of the art operations center.

The $60 million complex is expected to be just under 100,000 square feet and will sit on 50 acres of former TVA property.

The building will be four floors in height and will be outfitted with offices, training rooms, conference rooms and a fitness center for employees.

“We will have about 300 people in this building eventually. We’re consolidating about fives offices into one location. It’s going to be an exciting time. We think it will provide us an opportunity for us to grow efficiently and effectively and be able to provide the service to our customers throughout north Alabama,” Bank Independent Mac Mauldin said.

The complex is expected to be finished by the Spring of 2025.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies

Latest News

Grissom basketball Forward Brendan Martin signs an athletic scholarship with the Air Force...
Martin signs with Falcons
Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman's purse at Publix on Hwy. 53
Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman’s purse at Publix on Hwy. 53
Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman's purse at Publix on Hwy. 53
Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman's purse at Publix on Hwy. 53
Five James Clemens Jets athletes sign athletic scholarships November 15, 2023.
James Clemens Jets sign athletic scholarships
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Health officials eyeing rise in illnesses over holiday week