Alabama A&M marching band to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M University Marching Maroon and White Band has been selected as the lead band in one of the biggest parades in the United States.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m. and AAMU’s MMW Band will be the first one you see this year.

The band announced that they would be marching in the parade but out of the ten other bands who were selected, AAMU was chosen as the lead. In addition the Dancing Divas will be featured in a performance with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

You can catch them on NBC at 8:30 a.m., the parade will also be streamed on Peacock.

