5 charged in death of Cullman County brothers

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Five people in Winston County have been charged in connection with the deaths of two brothers from Cullman County, according to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winston County Sheriff says 30-year-old Braxton Thomas and his brother 28-year-old Rico Tannehill died of drug overdoses and were both found in Thomas’ car.

Authorities say on Sunday, Nov. 5 around midnight, Tannehill and Thomas, along with Brittiany Lashae Lewis, traveled to Winston County from the Vinemont area of Cullman County.

The three of them went to the home of Marvin Edward Grace where it is believed that both Thomas and Tannehill consumed narcotics.

Police say all four individuals then traveled to the home of April Nicole Gosa and her boyfriend Shawn William Dickinson. Authorities believe Tannehill and Thomas consumed narcotics at that home as well.

Lewis, Tannehill, Thomas, and Grace reportedly went back to Grace’s home. Police believe Tannehill and Thomas died later that morning in Thomas’s car in the yard of Grace’s residence of a suspected overdose.

In a press release from the WCSO, “Statements made in the course of the investigation have led us to believe that Thomas and Tannehill were driven to a remote area of County Road 17 by Grace. A statement made by Grace was that he parked the car in a location where he hoped that they would be found.”

Grace is charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Gosa is charged with trafficking fentanyl and criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Lewis is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Dickinson is charged with theft of property 3rd and tampering with physical evidence.

Nichole Cline-Ikerd is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

All five individuals are in custody at the Winston County Jaill.

