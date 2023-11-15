Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Soups of the Season: Curry Cauliflower Soup

Odette Executive Chef shares how he makes a spicy, flavorful fall soup
Chef Josh from Odette makes their Curry Cauliflower Soup
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new edition of Soups of the Season is here! Odette’s Executive Chef Josh Quick showed us how he prepares their Curry Cauliflower Soup, which can be ordered from their menu now.

You can order this seasonal soup right now at Odette
You can order this seasonal soup right now at Odette(Odette)

If you’re looking for a place to pre-order Thanksgiving dinner our in The Shoals, check out Odette’s takeout menu. The Thanksgiving Dinner Package serves five people and you can choose from a variety of options. You can also order Thanksgiving favorites à la carte.

Order your Thanksgiving meal from Odette
Order your Thanksgiving meal from Odette(Odette)

Odette is located at 120 N Court St, Florence, AL 35630. To order, visit their website or email hello@odettealabama.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies