Soups of the Season: Curry Cauliflower Soup
Odette Executive Chef shares how he makes a spicy, flavorful fall soup
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new edition of Soups of the Season is here! Odette’s Executive Chef Josh Quick showed us how he prepares their Curry Cauliflower Soup, which can be ordered from their menu now.
If you’re looking for a place to pre-order Thanksgiving dinner our in The Shoals, check out Odette’s takeout menu. The Thanksgiving Dinner Package serves five people and you can choose from a variety of options. You can also order Thanksgiving favorites à la carte.
Odette is located at 120 N Court St, Florence, AL 35630. To order, visit their website or email hello@odettealabama.com.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.