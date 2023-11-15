Deals
Muscle Shoals Middle student in custody after unloaded gun found in bag of candy

Muscle Shoals Middle School
Muscle Shoals Middle School(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals Middle School student is in police custody after an SRO found an unloaded handgun in a bag of candy Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden says administrators got a tip about the weapon this morning. The administrator and a school resource officer went to the classroom where the incident was reported and quickly found the weapon. The unidentified student was questioned and handed over to the Muscle Shoals Police Department. They will be turned over to juvenile authorities.

Dr. Holden issued a statement, reading in part: “As always, we appreciate the support and cooperation from the police department and the swift action taken by the school administration and SRO in responding to this concern. We also appreciate the student who quickly notified school staff that a weapon was discovered on campus. As we always say, safety is our top priority!”

