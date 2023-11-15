Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Men accused of stealing more than $300K from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts

From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts...
From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts at Lowe's(LMDC)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police said two men have been arrested, accused of stealing more than $300,000 from Lowe’s stores in Kentucky and Indiana with money that wasn’t theirs.

Police said they arrested William Walker and Aubrey Walker Sr. on Tuesday for the crimes.

According to arrest documents, the two men allegedly would take items from Lowe’s stores to the customer service counter, where they would purchase the items using “company accounts.” The only issue — neither of the men worked for the companies being billed.

By the time companies declined the payments, the suspects were already gone, and Lowe’s stores refunded the companies for the fraudulent purchases.

In all, the men allegedly purchased $319,127.84 between May and November.

They were finally caught on Tuesday, after police tracked them down using surveillance video from stores.

The two men are charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by deception.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies

Latest News

A bull in Australia charged an officer responding to a livestock truck crash.
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover
Find your L&L favorites and more at the brand new spot
Take a look at Lemon & Lavender's new location
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
An officer in Australia was saved by his new protective vest after a bull charged and stomped...
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon