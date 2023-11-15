‘It could unite the city’: West College Street extension project shown off at public meeting

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Leaders have been trying for years to get the ball rolling on the West College Street Extension project.

Tuesday night, leaders held a public meeting where three variations of the project were shown. There has been a bridge there before, but it was demolished in 1959. One of the variations follows the path of the old bridge.

City leaders are looking to connect Florence once again with a bridge, pedestrian walkways and more. The proposed plan would connect West Florence with Highway 20.

City Council member Kaytrina Simmons said she is ready to make this project a reality. She said she has been working on this particular project since she got her seat on city council in 2016.

“It would open up West Florence because the community is basically right now is not engaged, and we want it to become engaged,” Simmons explained. “It certainly could unite the city. Which it should be. And hopefully, we can spurt some growth of some economic development that will come out of this.”

Simmons said there is no timeline yet on when the project will actually begin but the cost could be around $20 million.

