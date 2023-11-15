Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

‘It could unite the city’: West College Street extension project shown off at public meeting

(WAFF)
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Leaders have been trying for years to get the ball rolling on the West College Street Extension project.

Tuesday night, leaders held a public meeting where three variations of the project were shown. There has been a bridge there before, but it was demolished in 1959. One of the variations follows the path of the old bridge.

City leaders are looking to connect Florence once again with a bridge, pedestrian walkways and more. The proposed plan would connect West Florence with Highway 20.

City Council member Kaytrina Simmons said she is ready to make this project a reality. She said she has been working on this particular project since she got her seat on city council in 2016.

“It would open up West Florence because the community is basically right now is not engaged, and we want it to become engaged,” Simmons explained. “It certainly could unite the city. Which it should be. And hopefully, we can spurt some growth of some economic development that will come out of this.”

Simmons said there is no timeline yet on when the project will actually begin but the cost could be around $20 million.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says

Latest News

Cowboy Church congregation remembers late pastor as they search for a new leader
Cowboy Church congregation remembers late pastor as they search for a new leader
Cowboy Church congregation remembers late pastor as they search for a new leader
Cowboy Church congregation remembers late pastor as they search for a new leader
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Jackson County State of the County Address.
Cayson McClung, 10
Boy shot trying to protect mother from her boyfriend has successful skin graft surgery, family says