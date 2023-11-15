Deals
A few showers this afternoon & overnight

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, cloudy with occasional showers for locations mainly south of the Tennessee...
This afternoon, cloudy with occasional showers for locations mainly south of the Tennessee River. Temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, breezy with a few showers. Low to mid 50s. Thursday, besides an early morning shower, partly sunny and mild. High temps around 70 degrees, Dry and cloudy Thursday night, low temps in the 50s. Friday, cloudy with scattered showers. High temps around 70s degrees. The showers will end Friday night and the weekend looks good. Sunny for Saturday and cooler with a high temp in the low to mid 60s. Sunday, besides some late-day clouds, mainly sunny. Mid to upper 60s. Another chance for rain Monday through Wednesday. Thanksgiving travel week is one of the busiest of the year and the WAFF48 First Alert Weather Team will be closely watching the forecast and timing of the rainfall potential.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, cloudy with occasional showers for locations mainly south of the Tennessee River. Temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, breezy with a few showers. Low to mid 50s. Thursday, besides an early morning shower, partly sunny and mild. High temps around 70 degrees, Dry and cloudy Thursday night, low temps in the 50s.

Friday, cloudy with scattered showers. High temps around 70s degrees. The showers will end Friday night and the weekend looks good.

Sunny for Saturday and cooler with a high temp in the low to mid 60s. Sunday, besides some late-day clouds, mainly sunny. Mid to upper 60s. Another chance for rain Monday through Wednesday. Thanksgiving travel week is one of the busiest of the year and the WAFF48 First Alert Weather Team will be closely watching the forecast and timing of the rainfall potential.

