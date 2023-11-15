Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

American Airlines offering $250K bonus to help attract pilots from FedEx and UPS, reports say

FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - American Airlines is reportedly offering certain pilots a generous signing bonus in hopes of adding more captains to its passenger planes.

According to multiple reports, the airline is offering a $250,000 signing bonus to any captain who leaves FedEx or UPS. They will get $175,000 in their first check and an additional $75,000 after one year.

PSA Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American, is putting the six-figure bonus out there to pilots to help fill a gap in service to smaller U.S. cities, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The gap in service has reportedly worsened over the past year as smaller airports have been forced to cancel flights due to a lack of pilots.

According to reports, PSA is having a tough time hiring pilots with enough experience to join the cockpit as a captain, keeping many of its planes grounded.

UPS and FedEx have reported a reduction in cargo shipments and hours for some pilots in recent months as parcel volume has decreased.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a decrease in demand has left FedEx with an excess of some 700 pilots.

Over the summer, American Airlines pilots approved a new contract that will raise their pay by more than 40% over four years and increase company contributions to retirement plans.

“This contract is a big first step toward restoring the wages, benefits, and work rules that were lost during the past two decades while our profession was under continuous assault,” union President Ed Sicher was quoted by The Associated Press.

According to Sicher, pilots deserve to be compensated in line with the tremendous amount of responsibility they take with every flight.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says

Latest News

Jackson County leaders tout population and tourism growth in state of the county address
Jackson County leaders tout population and tourism growth in state of the county address
‘It could unite the city’: West College Street extension project shown off at public meeting
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heads off the field following an NFL football...
Patrick Mahomes says he’s worn the same underwear for every Chiefs game
Donald Trump Jr prepares to take the stand in the civil business fraud trial at New York...
Donald Trump’s lawyers focus on outside accountants who prepared his financial statements
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help