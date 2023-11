HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade coverage in full length from downtown Huntsville on Nov. 11 hosted by WAFF’s Liz Hurley and Retired Col. John Kuenzil.

LIVE coverage of the 2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.