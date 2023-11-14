Tis the season...for new party attire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Holiday party season is officially upon us and to keep you holly and jolly, we are breaking down the best looks with Elitaire Boutique!

$120.00 (Elitaire Boutique)

The Julia Cape Mini Dress is a stunning green silky dress with a twist! Elitaire loves this beautiful cape design to cover your arms while allowing maximum moveability and style!

$258.00 (Elitaire Boutique)

The Freya Romper in Red is a gorgeous red that is perfect for the holiday season! Pair with heels or boots for a casual or elevated look!

$495.00 (Elitaire Boutique)

The Electric Dress is a gorgeous midi dress by Elliatt. Embellished with 3D flowers and contrasted nude lining, this stunning midi-length dress features an asymmetric neckline and long sleeves.

$280.00 (Elitaire Boutique)

The Whitley Gown is a stunning maxi-length fit and flare dress. The beautiful ruffled detailing will dazzle the crowd at any event.

Visit their Facebook or check out their Instagram to stay in the know on new arrivals. Shop online here and in person at 114 Clinton Ave E #103, Huntsville, AL 35801 .

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.