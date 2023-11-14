Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Tis the season...for new party attire

Holiday party styles from Elitaire Boutique
Katelyn and Bethany from Elitaire show off holiday styles
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Holiday party season is officially upon us and to keep you holly and jolly, we are breaking down the best looks with Elitaire Boutique!

$120.00
$120.00(Elitaire Boutique)

The Julia Cape Mini Dress is a stunning green silky dress with a twist! Elitaire loves this beautiful cape design to cover your arms while allowing maximum moveability and style!

$258.00
$258.00(Elitaire Boutique)

The Freya Romper in Red is a gorgeous red that is perfect for the holiday season! Pair with heels or boots for a casual or elevated look!

$495.00
$495.00(Elitaire Boutique)

The Electric Dress is a gorgeous midi dress by Elliatt. Embellished with 3D flowers and contrasted nude lining, this stunning midi-length dress features an asymmetric neckline and long sleeves.

$280.00
$280.00(Elitaire Boutique)

The Whitley Gown is a stunning maxi-length fit and flare dress. The beautiful ruffled detailing will dazzle the crowd at any event.

Visit their Facebook or check out their Instagram to stay in the know on new arrivals. Shop online here and in person at 114 Clinton Ave E #103, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says