Take a stab at it

Payton tries historical sword fighting with Rocket City HEMA
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Last weekend Rocket City HEMA hosted its second Ye’H.A.W. (Huntsville Armored Weekend). To get a taste of what it was like, Payton suited up in some historical armor to take a stab at sword fighting.

Head Instructor Walker Skaggs says that nothing illustrates the practice quite like physically wearing the armor.

For more information on Rocket City HEMA, classes, events, and more, visit their website here.

