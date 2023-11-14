Deals
Sheffield Athletic trainer remembered by Shoals community

Sheffield City Schools students and faculty are mourning the loss of a beloved athletic trainer.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jason McGee was killed in a car wreck while driving home from a basketball game Thursday night. Community members are honoring him in every way they know how. A 16-year legacy that will never be forgotten. Jason McGee was the athletic trainer at Sheffield City Schools.

“We’re so limited,” close friend Mark White said. “I feel like when I lose a person like that in my life, my hands are tied. What you want to do is bring them back. You want to have that person in your life.”

White said he and McGee have been friends for thirty years and attended high school together. White said he feels helpless when he loses a friend, so this time he decided to help McGee’s legacy live on by helping the kids McGee loved so much.

“I wanted to establish a scholarship in his honor,” White said.

The Jason McGee Memorial Scholarship Fund will help Sheffield High School seniors follow McGee’s footsteps in the medical field.

Although McGee’s legacy does not need help, the kids and staff here remember him all the same. Principal Marcus Rice said he was one of a kind and irreplaceable.

“He was a larger than life character,” Rice said. “His laugh, you could hear him coming from if you were on one side of the stadium you could hear him from the other side of the stadium. He loved our kids here.”

The Jason McGee Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established at a Regions Bank account and can be added to from any Regions location.

