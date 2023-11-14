Seminole Dr., 9th Ave. to close for paving through Nov. 22

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Seminole Drive and 9th Avenue in Huntsville will close for paving work on the roadway beginning Wednesday, according to the City of Huntsville.

The closure will be from Nov. 15 through Nov. 22.

City officials say local businesses will be open and accessible during the roadwork.

Motorists traveling through the area will be assisted by traffic control.

