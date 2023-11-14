Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Seminole Dr., 9th Ave. to close for paving through Nov. 22

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Seminole Drive and 9th Avenue in Huntsville will close for paving work on the roadway beginning Wednesday, according to the City of Huntsville.

The closure will be from Nov. 15 through Nov. 22.

City officials say local businesses will be open and accessible during the roadwork.

Motorists traveling through the area will be assisted by traffic control.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says

Latest News

Leaders discuss the new opening of Lockheed Martin's new missile lab for NGI
$16.5M missile lab opens at Huntsville’s Lockheed Martin
Mary Jane Caylor
Longtime Huntsville community leader Mary Jane Caylor passes away
Dillon Herrington
Madison man charged in Jan. 6 riot seeks lighter sentence
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins...
Decatur’s mayor addresses the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins