Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Neglected dog now in care of animal shelter: ‘I’d love to charge the owner’

By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A dog that was rescued from harsh conditions in Euclid, Ohio, over the weekend is now recovering at a local animal shelter.

Denali was found left out in the cold. The dog could hardly lift his head or stand.

“I’d love to charge the owner with neglect on this dog,” Anne Mills, with the Euclid Animal Shelter, said.

However, Mills said first they need help finding the owner.

Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.
Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.

Mills told WOIO unfortunately, she’s seen more and more stomach-turning cases of neglect.

“I feel it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Mills said.

In 2016, Ohio House Bill 60 was signed into law making it a felony to knowingly harm a pet.

Somehow, Mills said she has seen nearly 20 more neglected dogs since January compared to last year.

The shelter is now full of other dogs facing similar horrific situations.

According to Mills, they no longer have any room at the shelter. The shelter is filled with dogs that were dumped or left behind.

“We just hope the people that have dogs in this climate and condition will call and get help, I mean we are there,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Biden hails ‘new era’ of ties between US and Indonesia
A group of House Democrats renewed their calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East