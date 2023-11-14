Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Madison man charged in Jan. 6 riot seeks lighter sentence

In June, Dillon Herrington pleaded guilty to Assaulting, Reisisting, or Impeding Officers during the riots.
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Madison who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th riots is requesting a lighter sentence from the judge over his federal case, according to court documents obtained by WAFF.

In June, Dillon Herrington pleaded guilty to Assaulting, Reisisting, or Impeding Officers during the riots.

Herrington has filed a request asking the judge to give him one year in prison and two years on probation.

The U.S. Attorney over the case suggests the judge sentence him to 3 years and 5 months in prison and three years of probation, per court documents.

The judge has scheduled Herrington’s sentencing hearing for December 1.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says

Latest News

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins...
Decatur’s mayor addresses the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins...
Decatur's mayor on the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins
Handle with Care alerts
Madison City Schools partners with first responders, advocacy center to support students involved in traumatic events
Tye Stevens
Huntsville man accused of killing two women to face grand jury