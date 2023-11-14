Madison man charged in Jan. 6 riot seeks lighter sentence

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Madison who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th riots is requesting a lighter sentence from the judge over his federal case, according to court documents obtained by WAFF.

In June, Dillon Herrington pleaded guilty to Assaulting, Reisisting, or Impeding Officers during the riots.

Herrington has filed a request asking the judge to give him one year in prison and two years on probation.

The U.S. Attorney over the case suggests the judge sentence him to 3 years and 5 months in prison and three years of probation, per court documents.

The judge has scheduled Herrington’s sentencing hearing for December 1.

