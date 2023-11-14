Madison City Schools partners with first responders, advocacy center to support students involved in traumatic events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County educators, the National Children’s Advocacy Center and local first responders are all working together in a new way to help care for children in need.

Madison City Schools is officially the first district in the state to launch the “Handle With Care” program.

The program allows first responders to notify a child’s school if they have been involved in a traumatic event.

The school will receive a discreet and confidential “handle with care message”, alerting them that this student will need support.

Madison Fire Chief David Bailey says this is a real game changer.

“Our police and fire departments have a great partnership with our school systems. We are just excited to be able to help and give that information to teachers and councilors and all the teacher ends up getting is handle with care for a child,” he said.

The handle with care program is being used by schools in more than 40 states.

