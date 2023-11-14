HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a stunning wedding venue in the valley, look no further than The Lumpkin House in Albertville.

This beautiful venue could be yours (The Lumpkin House on Facebook)

This venue is absolutely beautiful and has a variety of options to cater to a client’s exact needs. With plenty of indoor space and seating and an unbeatable green scape, you will not find a more perfect local spot.

Choose from a variety of venue set ups (The Lumpkin House on Facebook)

The greenery at the house is astonishing (The Lumpkin House on Facebook)

The Lumpkin House is located at 699 N Carlisle Street, Albertville, AL, United States, 35951 . For inquiries, email info@thelumpkinhouse.com or call 256-960-6553.

