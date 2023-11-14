The Lumpkin House
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a stunning wedding venue in the valley, look no further than The Lumpkin House in Albertville.
This venue is absolutely beautiful and has a variety of options to cater to a client’s exact needs. With plenty of indoor space and seating and an unbeatable green scape, you will not find a more perfect local spot.
The Lumpkin House is located at 699 N Carlisle Street, Albertville, AL, United States, 35951. For inquiries, email info@thelumpkinhouse.com or call 256-960-6553.
