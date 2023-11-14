Huntsville man accused of killing two women to face grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing two women in Huntsville will now face a grand jury.

Tye Stevens is accused of killing 20-year-old Sequoiya Lamar and 24-year-old D’Asia Morris on Bonnell Drive in August. Stevens then went on the run and led authorities on a days long search before being found in Anniston, AL.

Stevens was in court on Monday and new details came out about the shooting.

It was discovered that Stevens and the victims were neighbors. The three were allegedly in an argument about tires which lead up to the shooting.

Evidence revealed that the Stevens allegedly shot the victims 13 times between the two.

The judge did not make a ruling on if Stevens will get bond.

