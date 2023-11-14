Deals
Decatur’s mayor addresses the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addressed his absence at recent meetings and the police department’s internal review of Steve Perkins’ death on Monday.

On Thursday, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion released a statement on Facebook saying Decatur Police had completed its review of the officers who shot and killed Perkins.

A message from Chief Todd Pinion: My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Steve Perkins and all who have been...

Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Protesters have been in city meetings over the last several weeks, but Mayor Tab Bowling hasn’t been to a few. This led protesters to call for Chief Pinion’s and Mayor Bowling’s resignations.

On Monday night Mayor Bowling was in attendance. He says he missed the last city meetings because he has been out of town. He then laid out how the process for investigating Decatur officers happens. Step-by-step he reiterated what Chief Pinion had said on Thursday. Two private hearings will be held to determine the fate of the officers involved in Steve Perkins death. Mayor Bowling says the only personnel meeting the public may attend would happen if one of the officers appealed a decision made by the mayor.

