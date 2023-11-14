Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

College football season bringing big bucks to Alabama

With three weeks left in the regular season, tourism experts say the dollars raked in this year are significantly high.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each fall college football brings in millions of dollars of revenue for Alabama. While the exact numbers aren’t in, the Department of Tourism expects an even bigger impact on the economy than last season. They credit more consecutive home football games for Alabama’s various teams this season.

“They come to these football games, they have to stay in hotels, they dine at our local restaurants, they explore the area, and they’re contributing to the tourism sector,” said Brooklyn Lundy with the Alabama Department of Tourism.

And the impact of football season is noticeable according to Brooke Kastner with Auburn-Opelika Tourism.

“As far as the number of people that are in the area, we have seen a little bit more of a spend from people, especially on the lodging side, that are spending a little bit more money staying an extra night,” said Kastner.

Restaurants and bars are the top industry impacted by travel and tourism spending. That’s according to the Department of Tourism’s 2022 Economic Impact Report. Restaurants are followed by transportation expenses and then hotels.

“We also do have a company that looks at credit card activity. So visitor spending in the area where they can kind of see who is spending money that is a resident and then who is a visitor,” said Kastner.

Tuscaloosa and Auburn aren’t the only cities that benefit from football season.

“Some of the cities that have smaller schools that have a football team or any sort of sports that really makes a big impact in the communities,” said Kastner.

With more teams joining the SEC next season, there could be more out-of-state visitors and revenue for the state.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says

Latest News

Mary Jane Caylor
Longtime Huntsville community leader Mary Jane Caylor passes away
Dillon Herrington
Madison man charged in Jan. 6 riot seeks lighter sentence
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins...
Decatur’s mayor addresses the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins...
Decatur's mayor on the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins
Handle with Care alerts
Madison City Schools partners with first responders, advocacy center to support students involved in traumatic events