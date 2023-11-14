Cloudy and warm Tuesday with temps near 70°

Deals
First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s will start off the day. 

Some isolated pockets of fog will be possible early this morning.  Today will be overcast and gloomy with warmer than average high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon.  A center of low pressure to our south will gradually track northeast this evening and can potentially bring a few stray showers late tonight into early Wednesday morning, lows will stay mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s. 

Wednesday will be another cloudy day with breezy winds from the southeast gusting over 20 miles per hour at times, high temps will be much cooler staying in the 50s.  A few light scattered rain showers will be expected through the day Wednesday with most communities only seeing a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall.  Thursday will at least bring some peeks of sunshine with highs staying seasonal in the middle 60s. 

We will round out the week on Friday with more cloud cover and warm high temperatures near 70 degrees.  Models are hinting at the potential of some rain showers moving in late Friday night into early Saturday morning, again rainfall totals will be on the lighter side.

