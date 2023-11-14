Deals
Authorities warn of fentanyl risks as investigation into death of Cullman brothers continues

Testing for fentanyl
By James Giles
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are warning of the dangers of fentanyl as the investigation into the deaths of two brothers from Cullman continues.

30-year-old Braxton Thomas and his brother, 28-year-old Rico Tannehill were reported missing on Nov. 7, and were found dead in their car the next day. Their family believes that fentanyl played a role in their deaths. According to their family, the two men were going to buy pills, pills they now believe were laced with fentanyl.

Although the Jefferson County Health Department does not encourage drug use, they say there are resources available to make sure that you are not taking a lethal dose. According to Jefferson County Department of Health’s Medical Director, Dr. Darlene Traffanstedte, local health departments offer fentanyl test strips available to the public to test drugs for fentanyl.

According to Dr. Traffanstedte, fentanyl can be found in any drug you can buy on the street, like cocaine, meth, marijuana, and counterfeit prescription medication. She adds that it doesn’t take much to kill you.

“A few grains of salt, it’s a very potent opioid, and for those who are not opioid-tolerant, say someone who’s been using cocaine or methamphetamine, one dose of fentanyl can be fatal because they don’t have the tolerance for the drug,” explained Dr. Traffanstedte.

Authorities have still not said officially if drugs were involved in this case, but that is what the family believes. Law enforcement said that they will release more information once their investigation wraps up.

