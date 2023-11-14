Auburn signs No. 1 girls tennis recruit in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The No. 1 girls tennis recruit in Alabama signed to officially play at Auburn on Tuesday.

Alana Boyce, a Randolph School and junior tennis player, signed a national letter of intent to play at Auburn beginning in the fall of 2024.

Boyce was gathered among her family and friends as she signed her next adventure; competing in the SEC.

Boyce, a blue-chip recruit, also happens to be the No. 17 recruit in the nation along with being dubbed the top recruit in the state, according to Tennis Recruiting Network. The Huntsville native was the line No. 1 AHSAA state champion in both singles and doubles as an eighth grader and 10th grader.

Lots of emotions were felt in the Randolph school gym as she celebrated her biggest supporters; her parents, brother, coach and friends.

Boyce said she credits the coaches for her choosing Auburn.

“It’s a dream come true, I’m so grateful,” Boyce said. “When I went to the school, it just felt right — I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else.”

She was named the 2021 Alabama Tennis Player of the Year, won a bronze ball at the USTA Girls’ 18s National Clay Court Championship earlier this year, and finished as a runner-up at the USTA Level Two National Singles Girls 18s.

She will begin her tennis career on the Plains for the 2024-25 season.

