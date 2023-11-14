Athens residents address neighborhood concerns to city council

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents living around Strain road and Luke street said they were sick of their living conditions to the city council Monday night. Residents like Sharon Wilson said rain water collects, causing major damage to the community, from flooding, to septic tank backup, and even mold.

‘’You can smell the odor from the water when you turn the water on,” Wilson said. “I have to constantly spray my house every single day because you can smell the stink and odor. The odor is coming up into my house from the inside.”

“Why is it that you are building around this community and then using this community as an offshoot for other peoples feces and then these people not be allowed to connect to that sanitation,” Pastor Ollie Turner asked.

A portion of the neighborhood falls in Councilman Harold Wales district. He said they are busy conducting a survey right now to determine who wants to join the city’s sewer system. Wales said so far, many are responding who prefer their current system.

“People are going to have to decide. From what I heard from people who are on the survey, there aren’t many that want to be on the sewer. They want other things fixed.”

Then there’s the cost, installing new sewer lines to an existing neighborhood could run close to a million dollars. Wales said a possible alternative could be replacing their grease traps and septic tanks.

Pastor James Jamar runs a church in the heart of the community. He wants his community treated the same as other new communities in area.

“If you go to other places, you can look where they have it fixed for water to drain off,” he said. “Why not fix where the water can drain off here?”

