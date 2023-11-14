Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

ALDOT urging road caution during Crash Responder Safety Week

Repairs crews and first responders often find themselves near oncoming traffic, and ALDOT wants...
Repairs crews and first responders often find themselves near oncoming traffic, and ALDOT wants drivers to know what they are risking.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation wants drivers to be more aware of the men and women who respond to roadside emergencies this Crash Responder Safety Week.

Repairs crews and first responders often find themselves near oncoming traffic, and ALDOT wants drivers to know what they are risking.

“What we’re seeing nationally is that 13% of our firefighters and police officers that are killed in the line of duty are actually killed responding to roadway incidents,” said Allison Green, the Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT.

She wants drivers to remember Alabama’s Move Over law.

Drivers should change lanes if they see ALDOT vehicles, police cars, tow trucks or any other emergency vehicle with flashing lights. If they cannot change lanes, the driver should slow down or they could get a ticket.

Alabama law does allow drivers to move their car to a safe place off the road if the individual in a crash is not injured and still has a vehicle capable of moving.

“A lot of times the crashes that are happening in the backup from the initial crash are more serious than the first crash,” Green said.

It is not just drivers. ALDOT also wants first responders to be better prepared by completing the national Traffic Incident Management training program.

In Alabama, it is offered to law enforcement, firefighters, department of transportation employees, as well as towing and medical staff.

Crash Responder Safety Week runs through Friday.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says

Latest News

Mary Jane Caylor
Longtime Huntsville community leader Mary Jane Caylor passes away
Dillon Herrington
Madison man charged in Jan. 6 riot seeks lighter sentence
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins...
Decatur’s mayor addresses the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses the investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins...
Decatur's mayor on the investigation in the shooting death of Steve Perkins
Handle with Care alerts
Madison City Schools partners with first responders, advocacy center to support students involved in traumatic events