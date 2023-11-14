ALDOT urging road caution during Crash Responder Safety Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation wants drivers to be more aware of the men and women who respond to roadside emergencies this Crash Responder Safety Week.

Repairs crews and first responders often find themselves near oncoming traffic, and ALDOT wants drivers to know what they are risking.

“What we’re seeing nationally is that 13% of our firefighters and police officers that are killed in the line of duty are actually killed responding to roadway incidents,” said Allison Green, the Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT.

She wants drivers to remember Alabama’s Move Over law.

Drivers should change lanes if they see ALDOT vehicles, police cars, tow trucks or any other emergency vehicle with flashing lights. If they cannot change lanes, the driver should slow down or they could get a ticket.

Alabama law does allow drivers to move their car to a safe place off the road if the individual in a crash is not injured and still has a vehicle capable of moving.

“A lot of times the crashes that are happening in the backup from the initial crash are more serious than the first crash,” Green said.

It is not just drivers. ALDOT also wants first responders to be better prepared by completing the national Traffic Incident Management training program.

In Alabama, it is offered to law enforcement, firefighters, department of transportation employees, as well as towing and medical staff.

Crash Responder Safety Week runs through Friday.

