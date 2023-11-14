Albertville school officials propose new magnet school

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville City School district continues to grow at a rapid rate.

Officials over the 7A school district are now proposing a separate magnet school to be housed in the brand new career tech building.

Superintendent Dr. Bart Reeves says the school will specialize in career technical programs.

“When you think of magnet, you think of attracting students to this school. What is the attraction? Again, it’s career technical education. So that’s attracting kids from our high school,” Reeves said.

School board members say the magnet school would offer programs such as animal science, welding, agriculture and television production.

Reeves says students will have to apply to the school just like any other career tech program. He says this school will provide increased instruction time to students.

“Right now, we have a 43-45 minutes instructional time. That will be increased with the magnet school,” Reeves said.

He also hopes the magnet school would help spread out the district’s growing population.

“At the high school we have approximately 1,800 students. So by creating this magnet school, it’s gonna free up about 5-6 classrooms. Which is a good thing because we have about 5 mobile units in the back of the campus so we’ll be able to get rid of those mobile units,” Reeves said.

Overall, Reeves says the campus would provide opportunities for more students, and more career paths to their curriculum.

“It will earn additional administrative units which is a good thing. But again, I go back to it provides more opportunities for our kids and more of a focus and concentration on a trade or their skill,” Reeves said.

The next step for the school board will be a community feedback meeting on Nov. 29. Based on feedback from parents and community members, the board will announce a decision on the magnet school in January.

