Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, official says

Three were killed, 15 were taken to hospital when a semi crashes into a bus carrying students...
Three were killed, 15 were taken to hospital when a semi crashes into a bus carrying students on an Ohio highway, an emergency official says.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETNA, Ohio (AP) — A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on an Ohio highway Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to an emergency official.

The charter bus was taking students from a school in eastern Ohio, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said. There were a total of 57 people onboard, he said.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass. The cause was not immediately known.

The injured were being treated at five hospitals.

Numerous emergency responders were at the scene, and Ohio Department of Transportation cameras from the area showed smoke coming from the crash site. The highway was closed in both directions and numerous traffic delays were being reported.

Mickey Lymon, an investigator with the Licking County Coroner’s Office, said they had been called to the scene, but deferred other questions to the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
A third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on the money transfers from Iran to Gaza
Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to...
Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may erupt
FILE - A person carries sands bags through water as heavy rains cause streets to flood in...
LIVE: Biden discusses administration’s response as worsening warming hurts people in all regions, US climate assessment shows
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo, comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One...
BBC says 2 more people have come forward to complain about Russell Brand’s behavior