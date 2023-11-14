Deals
$16.5M missile lab opens at Huntsville’s Lockheed Martin

The 25,000-square-foot facility will be exclusively used for the development, testing and integration of NGI
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Lockheed Martin’s Huntsville site officially opened its $16.5 million Missile System Integration Lab (MSIL) on Tuesday.

The 25,000-square-foot facility will be exclusively used for the development, testing and integration of the nation’s defense interceptor for Next Generation Interceptor (NGI).

Lockheed Martin, a leading global security and aerospace company, broke ground on the facility back in June 2022.

Leaders say NGI is part of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system that aims to provide a new, advanced interceptor to protect the homeland against long-range ballistic missile threats from rogue nations.

Sarah Reeves, vice president of NGI at Lockheed Martin, says this development further contributes to the company’s mission.

“The world events cause us to be really invested in our mission to defend the homeland here,” Reeves said. “So what we’re doing here is enabling the mission and accelerating the delivery to the warfighter by having a digitally-enabled factory.”

Lockheed Martin has been a fixture in the Huntsville area for more than six decades.

