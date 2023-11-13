Why experts say you should winterize your home this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - November 12th through the 18th is Winter Preparedness Week in Alabama. Experts say this is the perfect time to prepare your home for severe winter weather.

Dr. Ian Giammanco, Lead Research Meteorologist at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, has provided tips to save you a financial headache.

If you haven’t already, Giammanco said to turn on your heater or HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) unit. He said you don’t want to use it at the last minute during frigid temperatures just in case something goes wrong or is broken.

Giammanco also said if you can, shut off the water to your outside hose or put insulated caps over hose bibs to ensure they don’t freeze. You can also inspect the trees in your yard that hang over your roof and take all preventative steps before We have an ice storm.

“Give them a trim,” Giammanco said. “We’re headed into the winter. The trees won’t bud out again, so you don’t have to worry about damaging the vegetation. You can give them a trim now, and you’ll be well-suited if we have to deal with an ice storm this year.”

The meteorologist also says now is the time to take photos of your keepsakes and valuables before a winter storm. This will make it easier to file a claim due to a winter-related event.

Giammanco added that If you live in a house with a crawl space, look underneath it to ensure your pipes are protected and insulated. If you see some gaps and cracks under doors on the exterior of your home and notice cold air can come in, the expert said you could purchase a silicone tub and seal those up.

