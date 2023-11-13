Deals
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies

Alvin Cornelison
Alvin Cornelison(Jackson County Inmate Roster)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A 75-year-old Scottsboro man charged with his wife’s murder died over the weekend, according to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

Alvin D. Corneilson passed away on Nov. 11, his obituary said, at his residence and with his family by his side.

Corneilson was arrested for the murder of his wife Mary in Sept. and was in the care of a nursing home facility. His family told WAFF 48 in Sept. that he had Alzheimer’s. Corneilson’s wife had been taking care of him at their home in Scottsboro.

Visitation will be held on November 14 at Center Point Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow on the same day at Center Point Cemetery.

