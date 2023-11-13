The ongoing drought affecting morale for volunteer firefighters across the Tennessee Valley

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley is in the midst of a months-long drought.It’s leaving the land dry and keeping firefighters across the state very busy.

So much so that it’s starting to affect morale for some volunteer firefighters.

“Just Saturday, we had I think 13 calls in a day which some city departments that don’t even get that many calls,” said Ethan Fitzgerald with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department.

He said the heavy workload during the drought is taking a toll on its long-time volunteers. On top of the brush fires, they still have to respond to car crashes, medical calls and provide back up for smaller departments too.

Many of the volunteers are older, veterans, and have families -- sacrificing their personal time to keep everyone safe.

“If anyone’s ever worked for a non-profit it’s a lot of work,” he said. “You get some good pats on the shoulder, you feel good about yourself, but you’re doing a lot with not very much. Financially and with man-power.”

Fitzgerald says those kind of sacrifices can make it difficult to recruit new members while keep the vets. As the drought continues, he urges people to obey Governor Ivey’s statewide burn ban.

He knows even the slight spark in your yard can be the difference between having a home and losing it.

“Right now morale is frustrated. Frustrated is the word to use because we’re trying to put the word out -- I feel like you guys have put the word out really well -- that it’s incredibly dangerous to burn right now and not everyone’s listening.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.