Nice Start To Your Week | Rain Chances Increase By Mid-Week

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Expect a dry start to your work and school week today with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s with winds staying relatively light. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun with afternoon highs more seasonal for this time of year in the mid 60s. Our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday night with a chance for showers, mainly after midnight. The best chance for rainfall will be confined to areas primarily south of the Tennessee River with overnights lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Scattered showers will continue through much of the day on Wednesday, so keep the rain gear handy. Due to added cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will be much cooler with most locations only topping out in the upper 50s through the afternoon. Expect lingering isolated showers for Thursday and Friday, but the chance for rain does lower for the end of the week. High temperatures both days look to warm back up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend forecast will be sunny and mainly dry with afternoon highs staying mild in the upper 60s and overnight lows around 50 degrees. Plan on rain chances to increase again as we head into next week.

