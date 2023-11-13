A mix of sun & clouds for Monday with temps near 70 degrees.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Morning fog for your morning commute, then a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds for your Monday. Temps warm to the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. Tuesday, more clouds than sun. Temps in the 60s.

Our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday night with a chance for showers, mainly after midnight. Low 50s. Wednesday, scattered showers and cool. Temps stuck in the 50s to near 60 degrees during the afternoon. Lingering showers for Thursday and Friday, but the chance for rain does lower for the end of the week. High temps both days warm back to the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Weekend forecast, it will be sunny for Saturday with a chance of showers for Sunday. High temps in the upper 60s on both days with overnight low temps around 50 degrees. Next week, the chance for rain increases for early week. temps remain in the 60s.

