Man accused of home repair fraud turns himself into Madison County Jail

Harold Lee Champion
Harold Lee Champion(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of home repair fraud turned himself into Madison County Jail, jail records show.

Harold Lee Champion was booked into the jail with the following charges:

  • Theft of Property - 1st Degree
  • Theft by Deception - 1st Degree
  • Fraud - Swindle/Home Repair - Felony - 2nd Degree

MCSO said numerous victims in the community have reported similar offenses against Champion that involved fraudulent transactions through his home repair business.

