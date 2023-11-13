Man accused of home repair fraud turns himself into Madison County Jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of home repair fraud turned himself into Madison County Jail, jail records show.

Harold Lee Champion was booked into the jail with the following charges:

Theft of Property - 1st Degree

Theft by Deception - 1st Degree

Fraud - Swindle/Home Repair - Felony - 2nd Degree

MCSO said numerous victims in the community have reported similar offenses against Champion that involved fraudulent transactions through his home repair business.

