Man accused of home repair fraud turns himself into Madison County Jail
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of home repair fraud turned himself into Madison County Jail, jail records show.
Harold Lee Champion was booked into the jail with the following charges:
- Theft of Property - 1st Degree
- Theft by Deception - 1st Degree
- Fraud - Swindle/Home Repair - Felony - 2nd Degree
MCSO said numerous victims in the community have reported similar offenses against Champion that involved fraudulent transactions through his home repair business.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.