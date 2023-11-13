Longtime Huntsville community leader Mary Jane Caylor passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mary Jane Caylor, a long time fixture in Huntsville education, politics and business has passed away.

Multiple sources confirm to WAFF 48 that Caylor passed at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville on Saturday.

Caylor spent almost her entire adult life in education. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in elementary education and master’s degree in special education. She also earned a Ed.D. in educational administration and planning. She taught as an elementary school teacher and adjunct professor with UAH and Athens State, as well as Troy and Alabama A&M.

From 1982-1991, she was the Superintendent of Huntsville’s City School system. She was awarded Superintendent of the Year in the state of Alabama in 1990. Following her time as Superintendent, she was elected to four consecutive terms representing north Alabama on the State Board of Education from 1994 - 2011.

Caylor also was deeply involved in local politics. As the Pentagon was going through it’s Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process in the early 2000s, Caylor was part of the recruitment team that helped Redstone Arsenal grow while other bases were cut. Surviving and thriving during BRAC is one of the most critical components that sparked Huntsville’s massive growth in the late 2000s that continues to this day.

At the same time, Caylor served as the executive director of Big Spring Partners from 2005 - 2012. The group is responsible for many crucial projects including the Huntsville Madison Veterans Memorial, Tom Thrasher Fountain at Big Spring Park and Bicentennial Park. She also spearheaded bicentennial celebrations for the city of Huntsville in 2005.

Caylor ran an unsuccessful campaign for Huntsville mayor in 2004, and another unsuccessful campaign for city council in 2018. She retired in 2016 after working as the dean for workforce development at JF Drake State Community and Technical College.

Funeral arrangements for Mary Jane Caylor have not been finalized.

