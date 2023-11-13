Leaders celebrate Boeing’s groundbreaking expansion of PAC-3 Seeker Factory

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, local and state leaders were on hand for the groundbreaking expansion of Boeing’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) seeker.

Officials say Boeing has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot expansion that produces the precision seekers for the PAC-3.

The Boeing-built seeker provides guidance data to the PAC-3 interceptor used by the Patriot surface-to-air defense system to find and track advanced threats.

Rep. Dale Strong says there is not a better place in the US to develop this type of technology than in Huntsville.

“This is what it’s all about. People understand the role we have here in north Alabama,” said Strong. “The capabilities, and of course, the demand for the PAC-3 is an effective weapon. That’s why we’re needing more to be produced and this is where to do it, Rocket City USA.”

The additional space is anticipated to increase annual production by more than 30 percent.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.